It's been 200 days since Codi Bigsby was last seen; search group holds vigil

HAMPTON, Va— The community is not giving up hope on finding 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Friday marks 200 days since Codi was reported missing. A search group in Hampton hosted a candlelight vigil to keep Codi’s name alive.

Prayers, hope, and passion keep people going in the search for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby.

"We're not going to give up until he's found," said Klalil Cribbs, President of United We Stand Hampton Roads.

Codi's fence was filled with balloons and stuffed animals, along with candles shining a light to remember his presence.

"I can imagine if something was to happen to my 10-year-old so that's why I'm passionate doing what I do to bring awareness," said Cribbs.

Codi was reported missing on January 31 by his father Cory Bigsby, but now 200 days later there's still no sign or evidence of where Codi could be.

"I still think he's alive. I'm not going to say he's deceased. I believe he's somewhere maybe out of state or he's just missing," said Cribbs.

But concerned Hampton residents like Kathy Renn say she's treating Codi as if he was her own.

"We made the Codi sign and we put the heart on it because that's just how we could do at that time to bring his name to everyone's vision," said Renn.

While it's been 200 days since Codi Bigsby was last seen, there are still no clues or evidence on where little Codi could be. But his father Cory sits in jail for child neglect charges unrelated to his son's disappearance.

"I wish and pray that somebody let us know where his body is at," said concerned resident Belinda Miles.

Although Miles believes Codi is no longer alive, she says she will continue to be involved in searches.

"We're not going to stop looking for him," said Miles.

The President of United We Stand Hampton Roads tells News 3 the organization will put a pause on looking here in Hampton Roads and start searching in another state. They don't know where they’ll look but they say they won't stop until Codi is found.

