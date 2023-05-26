'It's going to be a mess:' More than 1 million Virginians hitting the road for the holiday weekend

HAMPTON, Va. - 1.16 million Virginians are traveling more than 50 miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA.

“It’s going to be a mess, it’s going to be so much traffic,” said Janice Tucker, of Hampton.

Tucker said she's not looking forward to the potential holiday traffic nightmare.

“Oh no, I’m not going anywhere this weekend," said Tucker.

Jasmine Whiting told News 3 she's risking it—she's headed to Myrtle Beach to celebrate her one-year wedding anniversary.

“We’re going to try to get out early on Saturday and then come back in on Monday," said Whiting. "I think Monday is going to be kind of crazy but I’m just praying to beat some of the traffic.”

According to AAA, 98,000 Virginians are traveling by air, and 1.03 million are traveling by car.

Ryan Adcock with Tidewater AAA told News 3 that data is nearly comparable to 2019—the busiest Memorial Day weekend on record.

Those numbers may equal congestion, but Patrick Phillips isn't bothered.

“Not exactly I’ll probably be working for the most part, it may be a little tumultuous as far as the commute,” said Phillips.

For those people behind the wheel, here's a message from a fellow driver.

“Please, please be safe, our kids are coming out of school in a couple weeks let’s have a good beginning of the summer,” said Whiting.

AAA says the worst time to travel this weekend is Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.