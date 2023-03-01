'It's hard:' Military family in Hampton Roads discuss challenges of finding childcare

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Long wait times for on-base childcare, expensive alternatives, and trying to juggle family life with readiness are all issues parents in uniform face.

The most recent defense budget set aside $3.5 million to plan and develop child development centers (CDC) on Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana, something Navy officers Nichole and Eli Rosenberger are applauding.

“Anything to reduce the waitlist is amazing and appreciated by the parents,” said Nichole.

The Rosenberger's have three children and have personally experienced the near impossible wait times for CDCs.

“Every place I called had a two-year waiting list for an infant,” said Nichole.

The Rosenberger's had to resort to other childcare options that come at a hefty price. They currently spend $3,300 a month to have their 7-year-old, 5-year-old, and 1 year-old cared for.

“Sometimes you have to go with an option that’s not your favorite just to make something work,” said Eli.

Nichole said the issue of childcare is bigger than some might realize.

“It’s a readiness issue, it’s a retention issue, I know more than one person who has gotten out because of childcare,” said Nichole.

Given the challenges local service members have faced finding available and affordable childcare services, the money set aside in this year's budget has a big impact.

“We’re really happy that they put more money towards it here [and] that they’re recognizing in today’s world, [childcare] is one of the more important things to us and our Sailors,” said Nichole.

The DOD also recently announced that parental leave for military members has been extended to 12 weeks. Nichole said this is a big win for parents in uniform everywhere.

“When we recognize fathers as equal parents, we start to remove part of that stigma that everything falls to the mother,” said Nichole.

More information on the new parental leave policy can be found here.