'It's heartbreaking:' Demolition of failed maglev underway at ODU

NORFOLK, Va - After 20 years, construction workers are demolishing the maglev track on Old Dominion University’s campus.

A university spokesperson told News 3 the project will accommodate a biology building.

The maglev was a $16 million flop at ODU, and it never got put to use.

"Why did they build it if they never use it?" Martina Ciriesi, an ODU student said.

Students say the maglev is a staple that stretches across campus.

"It’s heartbreaking. I’m really sad that it’s being taken down. It’s one of our most famous structures here on campus. This is something we’re known for," McKenzee Withers, an ODU student, said.

Construction workers have been taking down the maglev piece by piece.

The maglev was supposed to be a monorail that transported students from one end of campus to another.

"It is apart of ODU. When you come out here, you see and say 'Wow, I’m at ODU'," Cory Chapman, another student, said.

More than $16 million went into the ODU maglev system including a $7 million loan from Virginia.

But the train never worked.

AMT, the company that built the maglev told News 3 it was doomed by an engineering screw-up. Now, students say the Maglev serves as an overhang when it’s raining.

"It’s like our million-dollar umbrella. Whenever it’s raining you can just walk underneath the maglev," Withers said.

ODU officials say the demolition of most of the maglev structure should be complete by the end of the summer.

ODU released this statement about the project