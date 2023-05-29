Watch Now
‘It’s just not worth it:' James City Co. man recounts losing mom to drunk driver

News 3
Posted at 5:50 PM, May 29, 2023
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, two out of three Americans will be impacted by drunk driving.

James City County resident Jeremy Markle is part of that statistic. He lost his mother Donna to a drunk driver in 2001.

Jeremy Markle

“The tragedy is that it didn’t have to happen this way for this reason, she didn’t have to die because someone made the choice to drink and drive,” said Markle.

She died at 44, the same age Markle is now.

“She just made you feel like everything you had to say mattered,” said Markle.

This Memorial Day there are sober ride options including free rides with ride-share services across Hampton Roads.

Markle says use them.

“I know the impact, I know what it can do to a family, I know what it can do to a person, and it’s just not worth it,” said Markle.

