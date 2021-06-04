It's National Donut Day! 'Do-nut' miss out on these great deals!

In need of a sweet treat to end the week? Make it a donut!

Friday, June 4 is National Donut Day, and local donut shops and big chains alike are offering them free.

Local deals:

Duck Donuts - Free bare, powdered sugar or cinnamon sugar for every customer who walks in.

Amazing Glazed (Chesapeake) - Free donut for every customer.

Glazed Doughnuts (Hampton) - Free donut of your choice with the purchase of a dozen.

Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme are also giving away free donuts, the latter offering two to customers who show proof they've been vaccinated for COVID-19.

At Glazed Doughnuts in Hampton, all donuts are made from scratch daily and that means an early start to be ready when the doors open at 7 a.m.

"The first person that comes in to roll the dough out and make the pillows comes in at around 11:30 p.m. the night before," said Teresa Brooker, General Manager for the shop located on Wine Street in Downtown Hampton. "That person comes in, then our fryer comes in about [midnight] and starts frying the donuts; our cake donuts and our yeast donuts. Somebody else comes in at 3 a.m. to decorate the donuts and make them beautiful so it's really a nighttime shift."

And it's a lot of work because of all the varieties Glazed sells, both in the dough that's used and how they're topped. Even then, it's not uncommon for the local favorite to sell out of product before the noon closing time.

Since opening in 2016, it's developed a big fanbase.

"We definitely love our customers and we definitely have a lot of regulars that we tend to and just take care of them and they take care of us," said Brooker.

Pre-orders can be made at Glazed Doughnuts by emailing orders@glazedhampton.com or by calling (757) 325-8860.