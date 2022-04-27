'It's not worth getting killed trying to go in there'; Home damaged, woman hospitalized after tree falls during Suffolk storm

SUFFOLK, Va. - Margaret LaRoche was injured when a tree collapsed on her Suffolk home during Tuesday night's storm.

Her son, Tony Tucker, was at her home digging through broken glass and insulation to collect items like his mother's cell phone, her wallet — and most importantly, photos of her husband, who passed away two years ago.

However, Tucker says it's so dangerous to go inside that he hasn't been able to collect the majority of his mom's medications or clothing.

"I did grab a few pics of her and Daddy that were right there," Tucker told News 3's Penny Kmitt. "If it gets much more rain, it'll all get ruined. It's not worth getting killed trying to go in there and get anything."

Tucker told us LaRoche was sitting on her couch, probably watching Netflix or Youtube, when a fallen tree collapsed onto her home. She's now recovering from a broken toe and several stitches in her neck and back.

News 3 also spoke to Tucker's sister, who is with LaRoche in the hospital right now.

She told us her mother has no clothes and her hospital bills are piling up.

If you'd like to help LaRoche with her recovery, you can donate to her GoFundMe here.