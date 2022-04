SUFFOLK, Va. - One person was seriously injured after a tree fell on their home on Burnetts Way as severe storms that passed through the area Tuesday evening.

Dispatchers received the call at 6:07 p.m., and the first unit from Suffolk Fire & Rescue arrived on scene at 6:11 p.m.

First responders reported that the tree caused heavy damage to the home.

The person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

