Live blog: Damage reported from storms across Hampton Roads Tuesday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Parts of Hampton Roads - including the Peninsulas, Norfolk, Portsmouth and northern Virginia Beach, were under a Level 2 storm threat Tuesday.

News 3 received a number of reports of damage as a result of the storms, and we're continuing to monitor the latest developments.

Forecast

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 4/26 6:30PM for City of Norfolk, City of Newport News, City of Hampton, City of Portsmouth, City of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, City of Chesapeakehttps://t.co/qC0ZKy5CRC #FirstWarn3 pic.twitter.com/nGFzEgO7Oz — Patrick Rockey WTKR (@PatrickRockey) April 26, 2022

FIRST WARNING: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Isle of Wight, City of Chesapeake, City of Hampton, City of Newport News, City of Norfolk, City of Portsmouth and City of Suffolk in VA until 6:30pm. https://t.co/CLQpA5o10m — Patrick Rockey WTKR (@PatrickRockey) April 26, 2022

Storm damage reports

Suffolk

Trees down near Holland Road near Lake Front Drive at Lake Kilby

News 3

Tree reported through house on Burnetts Way

Southampton County

Viewer reports 50 mph winds, hail and torrential rain in Sedley, Southampton County, Va.

Isle of Wight County

Thunderstorm wind damage reported ENE of Isle of Wight. Multiple damage reports throughout the county. Report came in at 6 p.m.

Trees down due to wind damage near Benns Church, blocking Route 10 to Smithfield. Report came in at 6:10 p.m.

Newport News

Heavy rain was reported in the area of 28th Street near the shipyard around 6:20 p.m.