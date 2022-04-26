Watch
Live blog: Damage reported from storms across Hampton Roads Tuesday

News 3
Posted at 6:57 PM, Apr 26, 2022
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Parts of Hampton Roads - including the Peninsulas, Norfolk, Portsmouth and northern Virginia Beach, were under a Level 2 storm threat Tuesday.

News 3 received a number of reports of damage as a result of the storms, and we're continuing to monitor the latest developments.

Forecast

Storm damage reports

Suffolk

Trees down near Holland Road near Lake Front Drive at Lake Kilby

Tree reported through house on Burnetts Way

Southampton County

Viewer reports 50 mph winds, hail and torrential rain in Sedley, Southampton County, Va.

Isle of Wight County

Thunderstorm wind damage reported ENE of Isle of Wight. Multiple damage reports throughout the county. Report came in at 6 p.m.

Trees down due to wind damage near Benns Church, blocking Route 10 to Smithfield. Report came in at 6:10 p.m.

Newport News

Heavy rain was reported in the area of 28th Street near the shipyard around 6:20 p.m.

Rain near shipyard in Newport News

