'It’s really contagious for me:' Retired Naval aviator explains how his passion for flying could help veterans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Military Aviation Museum is about to host a new nonprofit organization that’s setting out to help veterans.

The founder of Tribute Aviation, Kurt Muller, is a retired Naval aviator. He says this group is about recognizing, honoring, and helping veterans who may have issues integrating into post-military service. The idea is that he will take veterans into the sky in the open cockpit of a World War II-era plane. He sees it as a type of therapy.

“I think it gives somebody the opportunity to forget about the cares of the world, look at the world from a different perspective, from a perch on high,” described Muller. “It is a very visceral experience being in an open cockpit and all of your senses are really alive while you’re up there!”

Muller isn't the only one who finds flying therapeutic.

“I think that a physical aspect of the therapy for a lot of the veterans after their very physical experiences overseas has a particular value to it,” said Tex Kelly, also a retired Naval aviator.

Kelly is on the board of Tribute Aviation and is looking forward to serving fellow veterans.

“Even being able to help even one make that transition better and live a more fulfilling life after the service they’ve given – is very satisfying,” Kelly added.

Dr. Kristie Norwood, a licensed clinical psychologist who used to work at the Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, is very familiar with the challenges transitioning military members face.

“The readjustment piece is huge,” said Dr. Norwood. “The military can be such its own culture... For many people coming out of that culture really quickly and expecting to readjust can be hard. It can take a lot of time, not just two or three months. For some people, it can take years.”

Dr. Norwood also said, “With many military populations, particularly those in combat zones, comes exposure to particularly trauma which can lead to PTSD, anxiety conditions, mental health conditions.”

She said studies show peer interactions can be beneficial and thinks this option of flying may provide some healthy emotions as well.

“The military affords a lot of veterans an adrenaline rush. You’re in a combat zone. You’re in a crisis mode, and so here’s an opportunity to come home but be able to fly but in an environment that’s safe and healthy,” Norwood added.

Tribute Aviation will hold its first event on Thursday, June 1 at the Military Aviation Museum in Pungo.

Muller hopes to hold monthly events, which will be free to vets and their families. The activities will be funded through donations.

To make a donation or to find out more about how you can participate, click here.