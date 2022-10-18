"It's time for a review." Organization says AMBER Alert criteria are outdated, cumbersome

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Black & Missing Foundation is advocating for change after a recent AMBER alert case was brought to their attention.

"It’s time for a review,” said Derrica Wilson, the foundation's co-founder.

Wilson said the criteria are outdated and cumbersome, sometimes leading to delayed action.

“Why is there such a hesitation to mobilize this tool that alerts the media and alerts the general public, that someone is missing and we need that call to action, for everyone out there to be vigilant,” said Wilson.

The criteria include:

The child must be under 17 and taken without permission of a legal guardian or parent.

The law enforcement agency believes the missing child is in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death.

A law enforcement investigation has taken place that verified the abduction or eliminated alternative explanations.

Sufficient information is available to disseminate to the public that could assist in locating the child, suspect, and/or the suspect’s vehicle.

The child must be entered into the Virginia Criminal Information Network and the National Crime Information Center missing person files as soon as practical.

“Putting that information out there just increases the chances of a reunion much quicker and thankfully in this particular case those children were found safe,” Wilson said. “That is not the fate of a lot of kids that go missing.”

The children of the case Wilson is referring to are Jaxon and Adriana Truitt. The 2-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were abducted by their father from a Hampton Walmart on Oct.16. They were found the morning of Oct. 18 in Burleigh County, North Dakota, nearly 1700 miles away.

Deputies in North Dakota took the father into custody after pulling him over. Authorities said Truitt was found with the children in the same maroon-colored sedan that he left with them in from the Hampton Walmart. Jaxon and Adriana were taken to a hospital for precautionary measures but were later released to Child Protective Services.

Virginia State Police first told News 3 that an AMBER alert was not immediately issued because Truitt is the children’s father. An alert came 26 hours after they were first reported missing.

A warrant was issued for Truitt’s arrest. He has past convictions of incest and indecent liberties with a minor.

While the children have been found safe, Wilson said there's room for improvement.

“The tool exists but we have to refine that tool right we need to look at what are those criteria right now, and do those criteria still apply to today,” Wilson said.

Truitt remains in custody in North Dakota and faces one count of abduction. A man and woman were also with him in the car, they are not facing any charges.

