Jackpot! Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161 million, Lottery says

Check your ticket! The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket in the March 4 Powerball drawing was bought in Virginia.

The jackpot? $161 million!

According to the Lottery, one ticket matched all six numbers Saturday night: 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

The Lottery has not yet released where exactly the ticket was purchased or whether it was bought at a store or online. The Lottery says that information should come later on Sunday.

It is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game, and just the second Powerball winner to come from the Commonwealth.