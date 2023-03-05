Watch Now
Jackpot! Powerball ticket bought in Virginia wins $161 million, Lottery says

Keith Srakocic/AP
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 05:43:22-05

Check your ticket! The Virginia Lottery says the winning ticket in the March 4 Powerball drawing was bought in Virginia.

The jackpot? $161 million!

According to the Lottery, one ticket matched all six numbers Saturday night: 10-16-18-40-66, and the Powerball number 16.

The Lottery has not yet released where exactly the ticket was purchased or whether it was bought at a store or online. The Lottery says that information should come later on Sunday.

It is the fourth-largest prize ever won in a Virginia Lottery game, and just the second Powerball winner to come from the Commonwealth.

