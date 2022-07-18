VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Jacob Alexander Meadows has been found guilty of contempt following a contempt summary hearing held after an altercation took place following his court appearance on July 11, 2022.

Meadows recently plead guilty to the 2018 death of an Ocean Lakes High School football player.

The judge revoked bond and ruled that Meadows is to stay behind bars until the sentencing hearing scheduled for October. The judge also recused himself from the sentencing hearing, saying that he would have a hard time approving this plea agreement.

Witnesses say the incident started because Meadows allegedly smirked as he was leaving the courtroom. Reportedly, a fight then broke out in the courtroom hallway. Members of the victim's family were seen holding back their fellow family members to stop the altercation. Arguments eventually subsided and both families were escorted out separately by police.

Meadows pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, two counts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds of Marijuana, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana.

Originally, Meadows was charged with Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act, three counts of Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana within a School Zone.

