VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Jacob Alexander Meadows pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of an Ocean Lakes High School football player.

Meadows pleaded guilty to Voluntary Manslaughter, two cunts of Possession with the Intent to Distribute more than 1/2 ounce but less than 5 pounds of Marijuana, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Marijuana. In exchange, the prosecutors will not explore any additional charges and Meadows will not spend more than seven years behind bars.

Originally, Meadows was charged with Second-Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm, two counts of Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Act, three counts of Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana within a School Zone.

Shortly after the plea agreement, a fight broke out in the hallway.

Witnesses say the fight started because Meadows allegedly smirked as he was leaving the courtroom. Reportedly, a fight then broke out in the courtroom hallway. Members of the victim's family were seen holding back their fellow family members to stop the fight. Arguments eventually subsided and both families were escorted out separately by police.

"It's very tragic, it's very unfortunate for both sides. Two families devastated, two young men whose lives have been significantly impacted. It's just a balancing act. There are no winners in this case," said James Broccoletti, Meadows' Defense Attorney, following the plea hearing.

This all started back in 2018 when, according to court documents, the victim went with his brother to steal a quarter-pound of marijuana from a juvenile that lived on Elson Green in Virginia Beach.

While the drugs were being weighed, documents say the victim, who is not being named, pulled out a handgun before stealing the marijuana and attempting to run away.

It was at that point, court documents say, Meadows fired 8 rounds. The autopsy report shows that the victim died from gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and back.

Meadows ran away and was eventually found by police.

Meadows next court appearance was originally scheduled for October. After the incident following Monday's plea hearing, Meadows will now be back in court on Monday, July 18 for a summary contempt hearing. According to the Virginia Beach Commonwealth Attorney's Office, the judge wants to address the altercation that occurred after the plea hearing.