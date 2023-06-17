James City County family spends first Father's Day without their dad after deadly hit-and-run

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — This weekend, a family continues to grieve as they're left with no answers following a deadly hit-and-run crash in James City County earlier this year.

The family of Andrew Davis continues to plead for the driver responsible to come forward.

"My family would love to have closure. I would love to have closure, and we would feel a lot better if that person would just come forward," Andrew Davis's son, Gary Davis, said.

This Father's Day weekend will be Gary Davis's first without his dad.

"It still doesn't feel real," said Davis.

Davis told News 3 his father worked at a 7-Eleven on Croaker Road for more than 20 years.

But, at 64, Andrew's life was taken in a blink of an eye.

"We haven't found the person who's responsible for this," said Davis.

Davis continues to search for answers about the deadly hit-and-run that happened the night of April 15 on Fenton Mill Road.

Andrew Davis, a proud U.S. Army and National Guard veteran, worked the night shift at 7-Eleven

Gary said his dad was leaving the store with his new dog after his shift ended when he was hit and killed on Fenton Mill Road.

"It's not going to get better with time," said Davis.

Andrew Davis's co-workers were the last ones to see the father of seven and grandfather of six alive.

"I still haven't explained to my sons that their granddad isn't here," said Davis.

Meanwhile, two months after the incident, family members are still pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

"I ask that the person who did this will speak up and come forward," said Davis.

Virginia State Police is involved in this case and is asking for help identifying and locating the driver.

Police told News 3, as of now, there's no new leads into the investigation.