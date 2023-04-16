Virginia State Police investigating fatal hit and run in James City Co.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police say James City County police were dispatched to a deadly hit and run on Fenton Mill Road on Saturday, and around 11:45 p.m. James City County police requested state police to be the primary investigators in the crash.

Troopers say the preliminary investigations revealed that witnesses saw a man, identified as 64-year-old Andrew Davis, walking with his dog in the eastbound lane on Fenton Mill Road when a car hit him from behind.

State police say the car that hit Davis did not stop and continued eastbound on Fenton Mill Road.

Virginia State Police are looking for any witnesses that were driving in the area of Fenton Mill Road by Croaker Road before or after the hit and run who may have possible information.

Anyone with information about the hit and run or who may have witnessed suspicious behavior, are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

