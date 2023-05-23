James City County police investigating ATM card skimmer found at 7-11

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department is investigating a credit card skimming device discovered on an ATM at the 7-Eleven at 7327 Pocahontas Trail.

The duration of this skimming device's presence on the ATM is uncertain, according to police.

Police are urging people, especially those who may have used this ATM, to carefully monitor their bank accounts for suspicious activity.

To protect yourself from potential fraud, James City County police recommend checking your bank statements regularly for unauthorized transactions, contacting your financial institution immediately if you notice any suspicious activity and report the incident to the James City County Police Department and provide details of your experience.

This is an ongoing investigation.

