JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — The James City County Police Department will be conducting additional training at an uninhabited residence in the Five Forks and Governor's Green area on Saturday, January 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Police say residents should expect to see an increase in law enforcement and equipment in the area.

Residents may also hear loud noises in the area during this time, police say.

