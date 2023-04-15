James City County woman dies after Friday morning crash: Police

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A James City County woman is dead after a crash Friday morning involving two cars on Mounts Bay Road near the intersection with Randolph’s Green, according to police.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Friday, officers said both James City County Police and Kingsmill Police responded to the crash.

According to police, officers initially determined a Hyundai Venue was traveling westbound on Mounts Bay Road when it crossed the center lane and hit a Honda Civic head-on.

The driver of the Venue, Gail Sweeney, 68, was unresponsive. Police from both agencies performed CPR and life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived and took Sweeney to Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News.

Sweeney died from her injuries later that day. According to police, the cause and manner of her death are under investigation.

Meanwhile, the driver of the Civic was also taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary information suggests neither speed or alcohol contributed to the crash, but a medical event may have been the cause.

All lanes of Mounts Bay Road were shut down for two hours due the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.