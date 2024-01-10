James River Bridge to close Friday for 100 hours

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — There will be a 100 hour closure of the James River Bridge starting at 1 a.m. Friday until Tuesday morning. The bridge connects Newport News and Isle of Wight county via Route 17.

“The bridge will not be operational during that time period both for motorists and maritime traffic,” said Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) spokesperson Tim Kelley. "It’s being closed so we can replace 40 of the 80 counterweight wire ropes on the bridge that are necessary to operate the bridge and raise it for marine traffic.”

The 80 ropes being replaced will span over two closures, with the second scheduled for Feb. 2 through 6. Drivers tell News 3 they're concerned.

“For sure I can say it’s going to be very backed up on traffic," said driver Trey Titus.

Another driver told News 3 her daughter uses the James River Bridge daily to get to and from work.

“We already have people out here that are acting frustrated now, so just imagine when they close off that bridge,” said Karen Sherman.

Alternate routes include the Monitor- Merrimac Bridge Tunnel, the Jamestown Scotland Ferry, and Route 460. There are alerts drivers can sign up for to get up-to-date information about the closures - click here for more information.