James River Bridge closing Jan. 12-16

If you travel the James River Bridge between Newport News and Isle of Wight County, you will need to consider a different route this weekend.

The bridge will be closed northbound and southbound starting Friday, Jan. 12 at 1 a.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 5 a.m.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is for work on the wire rope replacement project.

Crews will be replacing the 80 counterweight wire ropes used to lift the bridge for marine traffic. Drivers will be redirected to the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge Tunnel during the four-day closure.

Route 460 and the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry are also alternative routes. Shutting down the bridge a second time will be necessary in February for continued work on the project.

That closure is scheduled to take place from 1 a.m. Feb. 2 until 5 a.m. Feb. 6.