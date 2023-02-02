Javon Doyle acquitted on counts in 2011 homicide of ODU student

NORFOLK, Va. — Javon Doyle has been found not guilty on all the counts he faced in the 2011 homicide of Christopher Cummings.

Doyle faced 13 charges, including murder and aggravated malicious wounding, in the death of Old Dominion University student Chris Cummings in 2011.

Investigators said someone shot and killed Cummings in his home near ODU's campus on June 10, 2011.

Investigators said Cummings sold marijuana from inside the home.

This is the second time Doyle has gone to trial for Cummings' death. A judge declared a mistrial in August 2022 after jurors couldn't reach a verdict.