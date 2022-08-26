Trial for Christopher Cummings murder continues: Jovan Doyle takes the stand

NORFOLK, Va. - Closing arguments are underway for one of the four men accused of killing Christopher Cummings, Jovan Doyle.

Doyle himself took the stand today and continued claiming his innocence.

The case went cold after cummings was killed back in 2011 but new evidence led to four arrests last year, over 10 years later.

Doyle was connected to the case after a Dunkin Donuts employee claimed to see someone with Doyle’s features running out of Cummings house the night of the murder.

Doyle also admitted to riding in Rashad Dulley's red Honda.

Dulley is another one of the four men accused, charged of killing Christopher Cummings and in new surveillance footage obtained by detectives right before Doyle’s arrest shows a red vehicle near the murder scene.

When Doyle took the stand, he plead his innocence and said it's difficult to come up with an alibi so many years after a crime.

Doyle says while he did sometimes ride in Dulley's red Honda that does not mean he was there the night Cummings died.

Doyle faces a slew of charges: First Degree Murder, Burglary While Armed, And Attempted Second Degree Murder of another person who was shot that night and survived.

This is the second trial involving this case.

Kwaume Edwards, another one of the four men charged with Cumming’s death had his case dismissed by a judge in June.

Ahmad Raheem Watson was indicted on 15 felony counts and they were all dismissed with prejudice at a motion hearing.

Closing arguments are underway today and then jury deliberation will begin.

