JBLE directs non-essential personnel to telework ahead of potential severe flooding

HAMPTON, Va. - Joint Base Langley Eustis has issued an advisory ahead of potential severe flooding.

The installation commander has directed maximum telework for non-essential personnel for Monday.

Officials have ordered that non-essential personnel to work with their supervisors regarding excused absences, leave approval, or clarification on issues involving the designation of mission essential personnel.

Officials say everyone should anticipate significant road closures on Langley, as heavy tidal flooding is expected.

Personnel should plan and have a primary and alternate route to enter and exit the base.

AFMS Langley 633 MDG has canceled all surgeries and appointments. The Emergency Department will remain open.

They say King St. Gate will remain closed and resume normal operations on Tuesday.