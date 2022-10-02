Cities in Hampton Roads make preparations for potential severe flooding

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Ahead of severe weather, cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for heavy flooding and winds.

Schools are being closed around our region on Monday as the second round of bad weather is forecasted throughout. This follows the impacts of Ian that hit the seven cities on Friday.

There is a wind advisory in effect from Sunday night until Monday night for most of the region. This could lead to downed trees, power lines, and power outages. Coastal flooding is also forecasted.

To prepare for the potential bad weather, cities have announced plans to residents.

Norfolk

City Manager Larry “Chip” Filer, Ph.D., has declared a local state of emergency for the City of Norfolk ahead of anticipated historic-level flooding.

All City of Norfolk offices, recreation centers and libraries, including Slover Library, are closed on Monday, October 3. This includes the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Parking is available downtown at the York Street, Bank Street and Charlotte Street Garages along with the Brambleton Lot. They will be open to residents beginning Sunday, October 2, at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open until Wednesday, October 4, at 8 a.m.

ODU's Constant Center 43rd Street parking garage is also available to Norfolk residents Sunday, October 2, through Wednesday, October 4, at 8 a.m. Vehicles in the garage after 8 a.m. on October 4 without a valid ODU parking registration will be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

Hampton

A second and they say a more serious round of flooding is forecasted for Hampton from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. They say the potential flooding conditions could rival or surpass those seen in Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a flood warning for Hampton. Monday afternoon’s high tide will occur around 4 p.m. and is predicted to reach 6.9 feet above mean lower low water at Sewell’s Point and Fort Monroe. Flooding during Sandy hit 6.8 feet.

According to officials, this means that emergency crews may not be able to access certain parts of the city at the height of the flooding.

Locations that may experience flooding include Buckroe, Foxhill, Fort Monroe, Langley Air Force Base, Hampton University, Newmarket Creek area, and Grandview.

Residents of low-lying areas, particularly those in Zone A, should have a plan for what they will do if conditions warrant an evacuation. To check your zone, click here.

Hampton will suspend trash collection on Tuesday. Residents should NOT place refuse or recycler containers, bulk trash or yard debris at the curb. Trash collection for Tuesday’s routes will begin at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, if weather allows.

Hampton City Schools have closed on Monday.

Chesapeake

Residents who live in low-lying areas should take precautions now, city officials advise. This includes moving vehicles into garages, crawl spaces, and at ground level. The City of Chesapeake say evacuation is not required at this time but if anyone is concerned for their safety, they should consider seeking shelter with friends outside of low-lying areas.

Those who do have to be on the road tomorrow should be prepared for road closures during the evening commute.

The City of Chesapeake will close at noon on Monday. A variety of city businesses can still be conducted online.

Gloucester

Gloucester County Emergency Management officials say they will declare a local emergency Monday.

This comes in the wake of a coastal storm that will impact the area Sunday evening through Tuesday.

Due to the expected major tidal flooding, numerous roads will be impassible.

Greate Road, leading to the Gloucester Point Beach Park, will close at 10 a.m. Monday. The Point Beach Park and Pier will close at 6 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until further notice.

Hampton Roads Transit

Hampton Roads Transit is also preparing for the potential significant flooding levels this evening through Tuesday.

Due to potential flooding, bus, ferry and light rail service may be rerouted, reduced or suspended altogether.

Although they say the weather is predicted to have a limited impact on commuters’ ride into work on Monday, tidal flooding, combined with additional rainfall and gusty winds will likely make it difficult for commuters on their return trip.

“The safety and well-being of our customers is our highest priority,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “We’re hoping that by getting the word out as early as possible, we are giving our customers time to make critical decisions for themselves and their families.”

