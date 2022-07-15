JMU holds retreat for teens to learn driving safety skills, passenger safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. - James Madison University is hosting more than 120 Virginia teens representing over 80 schools from July 14-17th for the 2022 YOVASO Summer Leadership Retreat “YOVASO Leading the Pack for Safe Teen Driving.” The four-day, three-night retreat offers educational opportunities for students to learn how to be safer drivers, passengers and even leaders for youth traffic safety in the near future.

The Summer Leadership Retreat is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO), Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and State Farm Insurance.

Students and adult leaders are registered to attend. The four-day experience will prepare teens to work in peer-to-peer programs in their schools or through community youth groups to promote safe teen driving and help prevent motor vehicle crashes among teens.

The retreat will include speaker Fletcher Cleaves on “The Sky is Not the Limit;” a live simulated crash and mock trauma bay presented by VCU Health’s Project IMPACT; Trivia Game Show; and workshops on public speaking and the power of advocacy. Teens will also engage in hands-on safety experiences by the American Trucking Association; the Virginia Department of Transportation on work zone safety; Operation Lifesaver on railroad safety; and the VSP’s Crash Reconstruction Team, K-9 Unit, and Distracted Driving Simulators; and more. Teens will participate in a range of team-building social events that include a glow stick game, talent show and amazing race.

“We’re excited to be back in person for YOVASO's Summer Leadership Retreat after not being able to meet for two years,” said Molly Jackson, Retreat Director. “The retreat provides a fun and educational experience for all teens, whether they are looking to be safer drivers, learn leadership skills, get involved in community service opportunities, or prepare for future careers.”

The retreat concludes with an awards banquet to recognize students, schools, youth groups, and law enforcement, for their hard work and dedication during the 2021-2022 school year to prevent teen-related traffic crashes.

YOVASO is Virginia's Peer-to-Peer Education and Prevention Program for Teen Driver and Passenger Safety; YOVASO is a program of VSP and is funded by highway safety grants from the Virginia DMV. Program membership is free and open to all Virginia high schools, middle schools, and youth groups. YOVASO currently has 90 active member schools and youth groups.

