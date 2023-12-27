Joe Hoppel, longtime WCMS host and Country Radio Hall of Fame member, dies

NORFOLK, Va. — A voice that became a mainstay on the radio in Hampton Roads for more than 50 years has been silenced. According to a social media post from a family member, Joe Hoppel has died.

According to his family, Hoppel died Tuesday, the day after Christmas. He was 89 years old.

According to Country Radio Seminar, Hoppel began his broadcasting career at the age of 15, working part-time at a radio station in his native Pennsylvania.

Hoppel moved to Virginia in 1952. He joined WCMS, one of the first country music formatted stations in the country, in 1955. He retired from the station in 2003.

97.3 The Eagle, a country music radio station that once competed against Hoppel on WCMS, posted their condolences on Facebook, calling him "a good friend" and "a true Hampton Roads treasure".

Hoppel was inducted into the Country Music DJ Hall of Fame in 2002. He received many awards during his long and successful career, including being named Country Music Association Music Director of the Year.

He also became notable for giving back to the community that embraced him, donating his time and efforts to the Rotary Club, Veterans Foreign Wars, and the Virginia Beach Department of Social Services.