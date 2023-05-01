John B. Dey Elem., Great Neck Middle and Cox High closed Monday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — John B. Dey Elementary School, Great Neck Middle and Cox High School will be closed Monday, according to Virginia Beach City Public Schools officials.

News PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Tornado leaves damage in Virginia Beach Justin Fleenor

The closures come after a tornado moved through the Great Neck area Sunday night, causing damage.

MORE: Tornado damages at least a dozen homes in Virginia Beach, city officials say

Officials sent out the following memo to families:

Good evening, VBCPS families—

Due to road closures and damage impacting the Great Neck area of the city as a result of the tornado that touched down this evening, Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John B. Dey Elementary School will all be closed tomorrow for students and staff.

Students zoned for these three schools who attend academies or special programs at other schools across the division will also be excused from school tomorrow due to uncertainty related to transportation.

We will continue to assess the damage and will update you if further closures are needed.

We are thinking about the many families impacted by this event and are working with the City to do everything we can to assist. As a reminder, if you’re in need of resources or assistance related to the storm, please call Virginia Beach Citizen Services at 311.

Thank you.

