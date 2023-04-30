Watch Now
Tornado confirmed in Virginia Beach, NWS says; SITW events canceled

Justin Fleenor/WTKR
Damage after reported tornado in Virginia Beach. April 30, 2023.
Posted at 6:24 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 18:47:53-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado has been confirmed in the area of River Road and Great Neck in Virginia Beach, according to the National Weather Service and the City of Virginia Beach.

The City of Virginia Beach said damage includes trees down on a home and a vehicle.

The City of Virginia Beach has canceled the Something in the Water events for Sunday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.

