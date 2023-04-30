Tornado confirmed in Virginia Beach, NWS says; SITW events canceled

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado has been confirmed in the area of River Road and Great Neck in Virginia Beach, according to the National Weather Service and the City of Virginia Beach.

⚠️ATTENTION: ⚠️Reported Tornado on the ground in area of River Road and Great Neck. Current damages include trees down including residence and a vehicle. Please call 911 for emergencies including trees down and 311 for information regarding other impacts or infomation. — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

The City of Virginia Beach said damage includes trees down on a home and a vehicle.

WORKING INCIDENT: Crews responding to calls for major storm damage to multiple homes in the 2200 BLK Haversham Close. Great Neck area. Reports of multiple homes with gas leaks. pic.twitter.com/QRXRWsjP89 — VBFD (@VirginiaBeachFD) April 30, 2023

The City of Virginia Beach has canceled the Something in the Water events for Sunday night.

Following several calls & meetings today with the National Weather Service, festival organizers & in consultation with our emergency management leadership, the City has made the decision to cancel evening festival activity on Sunday, April 30: https://t.co/1KPO9QyTFr+ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) April 30, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for the latest.