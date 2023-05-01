Monday photos, video show aftermath of the Virginia Beach EF-3 tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado that left a trail of destruction in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday night has led to many community clean up efforts on Monday.
You can see pictures and videos from the weather event in the carousel above.
Our extensive coverage will be available in the links below.
News
Great Neck community recounts moments during tornado
12:16 PM, May 01, 2023
News
A look at VB homes day after EF-3 tornado struck Great Neck community
7:32 AM, May 01, 2023
News
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Show moments after tornado left damage in Virginia Beach
10:26 PM, Apr 30, 2023
News
Tornado damages 50 to 100 homes in Virginia Beach, officials say
6:24 PM, Apr 30, 2023