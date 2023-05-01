Watch Now
Monday photos, video show aftermath of the Virginia Beach EF-3 tornado

A look at Virginia Beach homes day after EF-3 tornado struck Great Neck community
A look at tornado damage a day after it hit the Great Neck area - April 30, 2023
Tornado damages dozens of homes in Virginia Beach
Posted at 12:21 PM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 12:57:11-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A tornado that left a trail of destruction in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday night has led to many community clean up efforts on Monday.

You can see pictures and videos from the weather event in the carousel above.

Our extensive coverage will be available in the links below.

Aftermath of Virginia Beach tornado - April 30, 2023

Great Neck community recounts moments during tornado

Heather Eckstine
12:16 PM, May 01, 2023
A look at Virginia Beach homes day after EF-3 tornado struck Great Neck community

A look at VB homes day after EF-3 tornado struck Great Neck community

7:32 AM, May 01, 2023
virginia beach tornado damage

PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Show moments after tornado left damage in Virginia Beach

Justin Fleenor
10:26 PM, Apr 30, 2023
Aftermath of Virginia Beach tornado - April 30, 2023

Tornado damages 50 to 100 homes in Virginia Beach, officials say

Jay Greene
6:24 PM, Apr 30, 2023

