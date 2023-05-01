After tornado hits Virginia Beach, dozens of homes left damaged & many more still without power

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Last night, a tornado hit the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach, prompting the city to declare a local state of emergency.

This morning, our Meteorologist April Loveland says the stormy weather is behind us. However, the destruction from the tornado remains, leaving an estimated 50 to 100 homes damaged and many more without power.

Here’s what you need to know following the tornado:



The following schools in Virginia Beach are closed: Cox High School, Great Neck Middle School and John Dey Elementary School. Students zoned for the three schools who attend academies or special programs at other schools are also excused.

There is a temporary shelter open at the Great Neck Recreation Center for residents who were impacted by the storm, according to city personnel. Residents are allowed to bring their pets. The center’s address is 2521 Shorehaven Drive, and it’s only open to those impacted by the tornado.

Fort Story has been impacted, and only essential personnel should report today as crews continue to assess the damage. Little Creek is open as normal.

Great Neck Road is closed between Cox High School and the bridge at Adam Keeling Road until further notice.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

