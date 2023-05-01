WATCH: New drone video shows destruction from EF-3 tornado in Great Neck area

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New video from Drone3 shows the amount of destruction caused by an EF-3 tornado in the Great Neck area of Virginia Beach Sunday night.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries, but NWS officials said the tornado damaged more than 100 homes.

Video from Drone3 shows homes without secondary levels and debris scattered around the Great Neck community.

