Tornado caused $3 million in damage to Fort Story, base commander says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Sunday night's tornado caused about $3 million in damage on base at JEB Little-Creek-Fort Story, the base's commander told News 3.

Navy Capt. Michael Witherspoon said the tornado damaged the roof of barracks, took down hundreds of trees, and damaged a property called the Cape Henry House, destroying a shed and damaging a utility shed.

About 60 Sailors and Soldiers are displaced and had to be moved to other arrangements, Witherspoon said.

"We're so lucky no one was hurt. The damage we can recover from. The debris cleanup and the removal of trees and just restoring the installation - we probably have weeks, a couple of weeks ahead of us for that, but our teams are going to bring all arms to bear," said Witherspoon.

Witherspoon and his wife were home when the tornado passed through.

He says it passed by just next to where he lives.

"It was a roaring, just a roaring sound. I could feel the house moving," he said.

The base was the final part of the 4.5 mile path it traveled, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado had weakened to an EF-1 by the time it reached the base, the NWS said.

"Prayer works, right? So while we were there and the walls were pulsating I could hear my wife physically praying and we just rode it out," said Witherspoon.