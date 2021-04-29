Johnson & Johnson vaccine to be available at Norfolk FEMA site starting May 5

NORFOLK, Va. - Looking to get fully vaccinated in just one trip? Starting Wednesday, May 5, you can get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the FEMA-run Community Vaccination Center at Military Circle Mall.

It will be available until Saturday, May 22.

The FEMA site will continue to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine through May 22. If you received your first dose of Pfizer at the site, your next appointment is three weeks (21 days) later.

On April 13, the FDA and CDC recommended pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving reports that six people developed "rare and severe" blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The pause was lifted on April 23.

The Community Vaccination Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you'd rather book an appointment ahead of time, you can do so here. You must bring a valid ID or any document that provides proof of name.

All Hampton Roads residents over the age of 18 are eligible to receive their free Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Military Circle Mall location.

Reasonable accommodation for people with access and functional needs is available as well as information, and on-site interpretation in a variety of languages, including American Sign Language.

For information on all available clinics, click here or call 1-877-829-4682.

For more on the ongoing vaccination efforts in Virginia, visit FEMA's website or the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

