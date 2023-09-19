Join News 3 for the Walk to End Alzheimer's

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chesapeake is coming up.

Jen Lewis will be there with the News 3 Team. All the funds raised on walk day further the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Community Executive Director of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Southeastern Virginia Chapter, Katie McDonough shares, “We are the largest nonprofit fundraiser for research on the globe. We are accelerating the research to the point where we have treatments covered by Medicare and all of that takes getting the community involved.” This special day allows the Association to raise the voices of those who are impacted and those who are at risk. The group considers The Walk to End Alzheimer’s their signature event allowing them to do just that.

There are over 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease and walk day helps to pay for services, education, and resources for families in Hampton Roads. The local chapter is hoping to raise $875,000 across the region and $295,000 at the Chesapeake walk.

The Executive Director says, “As devastating as this disease is, this walk is full of hope, it’s full of joy, it’s full of fun because we are that hope that’s creating the future. We are experiencing it even now.”

The strides that have been made as of late, are life changing especially for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s Disease. There are 6 walks in our area, there is one in Chesapeake, another in Suffolk, also in Newport News, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and on the Eastern Shore.

“The best part of walk day will be seeing everyone with their teams, they’re sporting their team shirts, they’re sharing their stories of why they walk, the promise garden, which is beautiful, and everyone’s sharing a tribute to someone they love that’s either battling the disease or that they lost,” explains Shawn Martin, Manager of the Chesapeake Walk to End Alzheimer’s Association.

Walk day in Chesapeake is Saturday, September 23, at Chesapeake City Park, Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies start at 9:40a.m., and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicks off at 10 a.m.

Click this link to join the News 3 team.