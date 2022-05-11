Joint Base Langley-Eustis announces 'Remember the Fallen' event series ahead of Memorial Day weekend

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – Joint Base Langley-Eustis has announced a series of events to be held at Fort Eustis this month to "Remember the Fallen."

The festivities are set to begin on May 16 and will run through May 26, culminating in with a "Remembrance Festival" and concert at Murphy Field.

The festival will begin at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 and will feature a range of activities geared toward all ages. The TRADOC Band will perform at 6 p.m., followed by Gary Sinise & the Lt. Dan Band at 7 p.m.

On May 25, a 5K "Run/Walk For The Fallen" will take place, beginning at the Anderson Field House.

Other events planned include various athletic tournaments and a "Military Battle Challenge," which will test various military skills including a timed obstacle course, net climbing, low crawl, accuracy shooting, and more. The Challenge is scheduled for May 20-22.

All events are open to all DoD ID cardholders and their guests.

A complete event lineup with dates and times can be found here.