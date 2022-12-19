Jordan Bridge closes indefinitely after trash plant fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Jordan Bridge remains closed following a waste plant fire on Friday.

Officials are waiting to hear from Wheelabrator and the City of Portsmouth, who are working to determine the structural condition of the bridge.

The bridge does remain open on limited bases for Norfolk Naval Shipyard parking and local businesses adjacent to the Jordan Bridge.

The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time.

Thru traffic to Victory Blvd/Gate 36/Effingham/Downtown Portsmouth is not permitted due to the location of the over road Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) conveyor on Elm Ave.

At 11:50 a.m., on Friday, Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Service, Chesapeake Fire, and Navy Region Fire responded to the fire in the 3800 block of Elm Avenue.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke from the rear of the building, roof area, and the structure that houses the conveyor belt. They say they strategically positioned several aerial ladder trucks and used master streams.

According to officials, an employee at the facility reported that the conveyor belt, which moves the trash, was on fire. All employees were able to exit the building safely.

The fire was under control at 1:47 p.m. Fire crews remained on the scene, searching for hotspots and performing overhauls. There were no juries for any firefighters or civilians.