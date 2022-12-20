Damaged parts of Portsmouth trash plant to be taken down

The Elm Avenue entrance to the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge in Portsmouth remains closed to thru traffic as a precaution following a fire at a nearby plant Friday.

A spokesperson for Wheelabrator, a waste-to-energy plant, said operators detected smoke coming from a fire inside the conveyor belt enclosure. The damage to the structure caused the road at Elm Ave and Victory Boulevard to close for safety.

Cars pass underneath the structure to get on and off the Jordan Bridge. It made for a dangerous situation, which is why the plant and city closed the road as crews work to determine the structural condition of the plant's conveyor.

TRENDING: Kidnapped child, another missing since May found on North Carolina highway, trooper confirms

But on Tuesday, officials said that they have secured the equipment necessary to safely bring down the damaged sections of the conveyor belt and enclosure.

The parts are expected to arrive Dec. 27 and 28.

Plant officials stated that "reopening the road for the community is our priority."

People who work at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard and businesses at Burton Point in Portsmouth can access the parking lot next to the bridge entrance, but it is closed to thru traffic.

The bridge is only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464 at this time, but you will not be able to enter Portsmouth.

Mary Urban, the spokesperson for Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations), said it’s difficult to say when the bridge entrance will reopen, but the plant and the city will make that call.

In a statement, Urban said, “For the time being, we are continuing to provide steam to the Navy but are diverting waste from the plant. We are in contact with SPSA and our commercial haulers as we work to assess the repairs needed and resume normal operations. We will prioritize our largest partner, SPSA, and hope to begin taking waste again as soon as possible. We have evaluated the structures alongside a third-party engineering expert and are mobilizing a team and making a plan to remove the damaged sections of the overhead conveyor enclosure which was the only area impacted. In an abundance of caution, the road remains closed and we will work diligently to repair any damage and ensure safe passage to reopen the road as determined by the local agencies.”

Urban said the cause of the fire is unknown and they have a team investigating. There were no injuries to any firefighters or employees in the plant.

Kevin Crum, General Manager of the Jordan Bridge stated that the partial bridge closing "continues to cause significant transportation impacts to NNSY, Jordan Bridge and surrounding residents and businesses."

His full statement reads as follows:

"Friday’s unfortunate Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) conveyor incident continues to cause significant transportation impacts to NNSY, Jordan Bridge and surrounding residents and businesses. We are anxiously awaiting the determination of the structural condition of the conveyor, which is being conducted by Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) and the City of Portsmouth, as the location of the conveyor is above Portsmouth city streets (Elm Ave.).

The Jordan Bridge did not experience any damage from the fire, however the Elm Ave closure impacts thru traffic access to Victory Blvd/Gate 36/Effingham/Downtown Portsmouth due to the location of the “over road” Wheelabrator (WIN Waste Innovations) conveyor location on Elm Ave.

The Jordan Bridge plans to remain open on a limited basis for NNSY parking (lots 41, 42, 43) and local businesses immediately adjacent to the Jordan Bridge. The bridge is currently only accessible via Chesapeake/I-464."