Jordan Bridge reopens to thru traffic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The South Norfolk Jordan Bridge (SNJB) reopened to traffic on the night of Saturday, Jan. 7.

The bridge was previously closed due to a conveyor fire in December at the Wheelabrator waste-to-energy plant. Fire crews extinguished the fire, and no employees or firefighters were hurt. The closure prevented both drivers and pedestrians from accessing a portion of Elm Avenue.

Kevin Crum, the general manager of the bridge, said he is grateful for everyone’s patience while repairs were made.

“We are appreciative of the community’s support and patience throughout the conveyor repair and removal process conducted by Wheelabrator and their contractors,” said Crum. “We recognize the closure caused significant transportation and economic impacts to NNSY, surrounding residents, and businesses, and we look forward to serving the community in 2023.”

According to a press release from SNJB, “SNJB customers will not experience any increase in tolls as a result of traffic/revenue loss caused by this incident.”