Judeo-Christian Outreach Center gives Christmas baskets to families in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. —The Judeo-Christian Outreach Center in Virginia Beach is working to help families from going hungry this holiday season.

The organization distributed more than 150 Christmas baskets to families. The baskets include desserts, sides, and even a turkey.

"It's a blessing it's a true blessing right now foods are high and being a senior it's tough," said Genda Brown a grandmother of two.

Community dinner is offered every day and even gives the community access to a food pantry twice a week.

"We are so grateful and so honored and humbled to be able to give back to the community to help those that are in need, especially during these time as the economy is Shakey and costs are going up it's really important to give back to the community," said Development director of JCOC Kristin Ward.

But they couldn't have done it without their dedicated volunteers.

"I'm just glad somebody is here to do it" said volunteer Kaden Schick.

They also provide emergency housing and same-day support. For more information about the JCOC or how you can donate, click here.

