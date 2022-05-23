Judge denies bond for third time after Cory Bigsby's attorney files motion to reconsider

HAMPTON, Va. - Cory Bigsby was denied bond Monday after being denied twice previously.

Last Sunday, Bigsby's attorney filed a motion to the courts to reconsider bond.

Cory is the father of four-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby, who was reported missing by his father on January 31, 2022. At the end of this story is a timeline of events leading up to and following Bigsby's arrest.

Cory Bigsby was arrested for multiple child neglect charges that are not related to Codi's disappearance.

On Monday, the judge ruled no bond due to no change in circumstances and the circuit court had already denied his bond originally.

The judge said he must keep with the original decision. He said he could only change it if there was a change in circumstances but said there was no evidence to suggest that there has been a change.

This is his third time being denied bond.

