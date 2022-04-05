Watch
Father of missing Codi Bigsby denied bond in appeal hearing

Posted at 10:39 AM, Apr 05, 2022
HAMPTON, Va. - The search for missing 4-year-old Hampton boy Codi Bigsby has been an emotional case for many.

As the search continues, Codi's father, Cory Bigsby was in court Tuesday on charges unrelated to his disappearance.

Cory has been charged with seven counts of felony child neglect, stemming from incidents from before Codi was reported missing.

On Tuesday, he was denied bond in a appeal hearing. His bond was originally denied on February 8.

In court, the judge said Cory is flight risk and a risk to the community.

Related: Hampton Circuit Court judges recuse themselves from hearing Cory Bigsby case

