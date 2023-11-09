Judge will allow use of confessions Cory Bigsby made about his son Codi's disappearance

Editor's Note: Some details in this story may be disturbing. Readers' discretion is advised.

A judge denied a motion to suppress confessions made by Cory Bigsby — the man accused of killing his 4-year-old son Codi.

Cory Bigsby's attorney argued that the confessions he gave to officers at the Hampton Roads Regional Jail in August and December of last year were made under duress.

In court this week, an officer at the jail testified that on Aug. 3, 2022, Bigsby told him the following information: He found Codi unresponsive, he tried to do CPR, then put him in a trash bag for three days and eventually buried him in Maryland. Later that same day, Bigsby told another officer that on Jan. 30, 2022, he found Codi lying at the bottom of the stairs, unresponsive, and taped his ankles and wrists, placed him in a trash bag, and buried him.

Later on Christmas of 2022, another officer at the jail testified he handed her another paper that, again, said Codi was unresponsive and he buried him, alleging it happened on Jan. 31, 2022.

Then, a notebook was found in his cell with a fourth confession that said on June 18, 2021, he hit Codi’s head on the floor, hit him with his fists, put him in a bathtub, and later put him in the refrigerator then buried him.

The defense says he only made these statements due to his treatment at the police station and jail, and with suggestions made by police during questioning.

During Bigsby's recent hearing, his murder trial was scheduled for March 4 through 8 of 2024.

Additionally, a judge granted the defense's request for all the body camera footage from the day Codi was reported missing when officers responded to Cory Bigsby’s apartment. The prosecution has seven days to get it to Bigsby's legal team.