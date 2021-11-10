Judge rules man wanted for possible fatal domestic-related Norfolk shooting needs to be seen by psychologist

NORFOLK, Va. - The man wanted in connection to a possible domestic-related fatal shooting that left three women dead and two other women injured appeared in court Wednesday.

19-year-old Ziontay Brian Ricardo Palmer was identified as a suspect in the tragic shooting.

Norfolk Police Chief Boone told News 3 that the shooting appears to be domestic-related. He says when Palmer shot the first woman, he ran and left the scene. Boone says Palmer came back and shot the other women as they were trying to render aid.

On Wednesday, Palmer appeared in court via video surrounded by three armed guards.

Palmer‘s attorney made a motion that he needed a competency evaluation by a doctor because they have a reason to believe that he doesn’t understand his charges or the nature of the proceedings and things against him.

A judge ruled that he needs to be seen by a licensed psychologist as soon as possible. Palmer will be seen in the coming days and those results will be given on December 1.

This comes one week after the tragic events unfolded in the Young Terrace community.

