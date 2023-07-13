Judge rules Virginia Beach man charged in child porn case held without bond

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, a judge ruled that Phillip Bay is to be held in jail without bond.

Man convicted in VB school bomb threat arrested for 20 counts of child pornography

Bay was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on 20 counts related to child pornography in June. He faces 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material with a minor.

Bay was also convicted in 2011 for threatening to shoot and bomb Landstown High School.

