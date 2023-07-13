Watch Now
News

Actions

Judge rules Virginia Beach man charged in child porn case held without bond

Philip Bay Child Pornography arrest new.
WTKR
Philip Bay Child Pornography arrest new.
Posted at 3:21 PM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 15:23:22-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Thursday, a judge ruled that Phillip Bay is to be held in jail without bond.

Man convicted in VB school bomb threat arrested for 20 counts of child pornography

Bay was arrested at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on 20 counts related to child pornography in June. He faces 19 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of possession of obscene material with a minor.

Bay was also convicted in 2011 for threatening to shoot and bomb Landstown High School.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV