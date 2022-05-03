Watch
News

Actions

Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player's killing

UVA Lacrosse Players Killing
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - A person holds a program for the funeral of slain University of Virginia lacrosse player Yeardley Love in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, May 8, 2010. Nearly 12 years after Love was found dead, George Huguely, convicted of second-degree murder in her killing is headed back to court for a civil trial. Jury selection is expected in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 25, 2022 in a trial that will seek to hold George Huguely V liable in the death of Love. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
UVA Lacrosse Players Killing
Posted at 9:54 AM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 09:56:33-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit.

George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012.

Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her.

The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages.

The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

house.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Buy your ticket to win the St. Jude Dream home