Watch
News

Actions

Juvenile killed, 2nd juvenile injured in Portsmouth shooting

items.[0].image.alt
News 3 photographer Michael Woodward
Generic police lights
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 05:51:29-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a boy was killed and another boy was injured in a shooting late Friday night.

According to police, the shooting occurred near the 1800 block of South Street at 10:57 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital for treatment, and the other suffered a fatal gunshot wound.

There is currently no suspect information, and the victims have not been identified.

If you or someone you know has information in this case that could lead to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections