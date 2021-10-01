Juvenile killed in Portsmouth shooting; police release photos of possible suspect vehicle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are investigating a shooting in the 2900 block of Berkley Avenue that took the life of a young victim Friday afternoon.

Around 2:31 p.m., officers responded to the area for a report of a gunshot victim. They arrived on scene to find a juvenile, a male, suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

Officers began performing life-saving measures, and the juvenile was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His next of kin has been notified.

Detectives obtained photos of a possible suspect vehicle, which appears to be a 2019 or newer Nissan Altima with unknown registration. Authorities say there may have been at least three people inside the vehicle at the time of this crime.

This comes a day after a 17-year-old boy was killed after a shooting in the 2900 block of Elm Avenue Thursday night.

This is an active homicide investigation.

Police are asking anyone who knows anything about this shooting or suspect vehicle to call the Portsmouth Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393–8536 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously via the P3Tips app or at the Portsmouth Crime Line website.

Stay with News 3 for updates.