K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — K-9 Candy has passed away after having her final walkout with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Officials told us that Officer Candy was diagnosed with cancer last week.

At 4:40 p.m., the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook stating, "We’re sad to share the news that K9 Candy has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. We are grateful for her 10 years of faithful service leading up to her retirement this week. RIP, Candy. You will be greatly missed."