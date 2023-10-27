Watch Now
News

Actions

K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office

Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has final walkout for K-9 with cancer
K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
K-9 Candy dies of cancer after having final farewell with Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 17:26:28-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — K-9 Candy has passed away after having her final walkout with the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

Officials told us that Officer Candy was diagnosed with cancer last week.

@coastalcurr3nts Grab the tissues 🤧 Candy, a K-9 working with the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, gets final salute from deputies #dog #workingdogs #virginia #virginianews #news #sadstory #foryoupage #fyp #virginiabeach #k9 ♬ original sound - WTKR News 3

At 4:40 p.m., the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook stating, "We’re sad to share the news that K9 Candy has passed away after a brief battle with cancer. We are grateful for her 10 years of faithful service leading up to her retirement this week. RIP, Candy. You will be greatly missed."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV