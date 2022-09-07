Keep Suffolk Beautiful is looking for volunteers for their upcoming cleanup event

SUFFOLK, Va — Keep Suffolk Beautiful and Suffolk Nansemond Chapter of the Izaak Walton League is looking for volunteers to participate in their upcoming 'Nansemond River Cleanup" on October 1.

The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and will be in partnership with International Coastal Cleanup.

“It takes a special kind of person to spend time cleaning up someone else’s trash, and the environment definitely needs special people," said Tim Doxey, of the Suffolk-Nansemond Izaak Walton League.

The organization is asking for both land and water-based volunteers to help clean around the downtown section of the river.

If a volunteer wants to help from within the water, they must provide their own canoe or kayak.

Those who chose to help with the land cleanup will be given a map and instructions on which areas need the most attention.

For more information contact Litter Control at 757-514-7604.

